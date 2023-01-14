How the nationwide nursing shortage is impacting Central Texas

The demand for registered nurses in Texas is projected to outpace supply every year through 2032
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Along with a rise in RSV, influenza and COVID cases, the nursing shortage across Central Texas has caused longer emergency room wait times in local hospitals.

After a pandemic that pushed healthcare workers to extreme limits, often working overtime hours amid traumatic conditions, the nursing profession hasn’t recovered since.

“Taking care of very sick patients, watching a lot of people die, it was a very scary time,” Jack Frazee, the director of government affairs and general counsel for the Texas Nurses Association, told KWTX. “Especially early on, they didn’t have all the proper protective equipment. So, all of that led to a lot of burnout and moral injury.”

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the demand for registered nurses is projected to outpace supply every year through 2032.

Frazee from the Texas Nurses Association says the solution to this is education.

“We unfortunately can’t just find nurses out of thin air, we have to train them,” Frazee said. “So that is the challenge for the state: adequately appropriating funds for nursing education.”

While an ample number of students still seem to be applying to nursing programs, for one Central Texas college, it can’t support the number of applications because of its own staff shortage.

“The hospitals started paying more for nurses because they needed nurses, and so that has led to us having a faculty shortage,” Tracey Cooper, the nursing department chair at Temple College, told KWTX. “When the hospitals increased those salaries, we did lose faculties that went back so they could have increased salaries.”

But despite all of this the long hours, short-staffed floors, and under-appreciation at times Cooper, a nurse herself, says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Nursing is really an amazing profession,” Cooper said. “And even though, you know, there’s times that it’s hard, like during the pandemic, I’ve been doing it for 37 years and I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
A Rockdale resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game...
Central Texas resident wins $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch off

Latest News

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the demand for registered nurses is...
Nursing shortage in Central Texas
Lamont Dewayne Ransom
Felon charged after Bellmead parents spotted him jumping out of their teen daughter’s bedroom window
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 1.13.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 1.13.23
Professional Artists of Central Texas Present an Art Exhibition in Waco - 1.13.23
Professional Artists of Central Texas Present an Art Exhibition in Waco - 1.13.23