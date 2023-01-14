Increasing warmth and wind this weekend

The warmth builds back in as the weekend progresses. After a cold start this morning, it will turn into a sunny, nice, but breezy afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Even stronger south winds are expected for Sunday with gusts up to 35 mph possible and that should help boost temperatures into the low to mid 70s for the afternoon. Clouds increase as the weekend goes on too. For the weekend, there will be a high fire risk where the driest and warmest conditions are expected - west of I-35, but the risk will be elevated for everyone with the lack of rain and breezy conditions. Avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts. Our next shot for rain comes with an incoming system by Wednesday. through

Ahead of our next best chance for rain, on Tuesday next week, we will be heating up even more - with record high temperatures possible. We will be in the upper 70s/low 80s. On Wednesday, our next Pacific cold front slides in and brings a chance for showers and storms. Right now, rain totals look to be generally under .25″ and best for spots east of I-35. Temperatures behind the front are expected to come down into the 60s for Thursday and Friday with possibly another front to follow dropping temperatures into the 50s, once again, for the following weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.