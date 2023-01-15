Baylor plays lights out against Oklahoma State

Ferrell Center
Ferrell Center(Station)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 74-58 on Saturday.

With eleven minutes left in the second half, the power went out with the Ferrell Center.

After a 22-minute delay the game resumed.

TV commentators had to broadcast the rest of the game via cell phone, but it did not impact the Bears’ level of play. Baylor secured the win to improve to 2-3 in Big 12 play.

Baylor will face Texas Tech in Lubbock on Tuesday.

