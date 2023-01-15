Baylor plays lights out against Oklahoma State

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 74-58 on Saturday.

With eleven minutes left in the second half, the power went out with the Ferrell Center.

Sooo the power went out at the Ferrell Center — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) January 15, 2023

After a 22-minute delay the game resumed.

TV commentators had to broadcast the rest of the game via cell phone, but it did not impact the Bears’ level of play. Baylor secured the win to improve to 2-3 in Big 12 play.

Baylor will face Texas Tech in Lubbock on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.