McGregor family weighs benefits of backyard chicken coop amid soaring egg prices

The Roden family says running their own chicken coop in their backyard allows them to recoup the costs and forgo the grocery store prices.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans are shelling out on average $4.25 for a dozen eggs. But for the Roden family, running their own chicken coop in their backyard allows them to recoup the costs and forgo the grocery store prices.

“Since we’re able to sell out to friends and families, it kind of comes out even and essentially we get free eggs,” Ryn Roden said.

Over the past year one bag combo of chicken feed and chicken scratch has gone up from $35 to $40.

“Everything went up, so we had to increase our egg price,” Roden said. “I can tell you if we’re feeling, everyone’s feeling it.”

The Rodens increased their price per dozen eggs from $5 to $6 due to the increased costs. These high feed costs, increased demand for eggs with the holidays and the Avian Flu outbreak are all driving up the price of eggs at stores across the country.

“Now we’re getting a dozen eggs per day and we’ve definitely seen a higher need for eggs,” Roden said.

Last month egg prices were up nearly 59.9% compared to the year before, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some reports show some stores across the country are even seeing eggs fly off the shelves.

“We don’t have to find eggs when there’s an egg shortage,” Roden said. “We’re not in any concern or worry about it, because we stock up.”

Customers are now flocking to purchase the 10 dozen eggs sold at the Roden family home each week. The Rodens said they’ve noticed people are buying more from them.

“We sold six dozen to somebody yesterday,” Roden said. “They’re willing to stock up, they’re great quality eggs.”

