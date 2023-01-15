New York City Mayor visits El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CNN NEWSOURCE) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams is at Texas’ border with Mexico this weekend.

Adams is making several stops along the border Sunday to survey the conditions of asylum seekers.

The trip was announced hours after Adams submitted an emergency mutual aid request to New York State saying the city is at its “breaking point” and needs help sheltering migrants.

Adams also met with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser.

In a tweet, Adams said " This is a national crisis and we need a national solution. Mayors like @OscarLeeser and I are on the front lines and we need federal support.”

