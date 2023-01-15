Police: 3 dead, 2 injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

By Amanda Alvarado, Alec Sapolin, Brian Koster and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Three people died and two others were injured after being shot in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports.

Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. A 48-year-old man and his 8-year-old daughter were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the shooting.

Police confirmed that the man was Angelic Gonzalez’s brother and Miguel Gonzalez’s son.

“This has been a painful week as we face the devastation caused by another horrific act of gun violence in our city,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement.

Investigators are working to find out the motive.

