1 dead after ‘possible drowning’ at Lake Somerville
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died from a “possible drowning” at Lake Somerville.
Around noon on Sunday, the sheriff’s office says a person fell from their boat into the water near Overlook Marina. They were treated on scene by Washington County EMS, taken to a Brenham medical facility, and eventually transferred to a hospital in College Station where they died.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is withholding the victim’s name until the family is notified.
