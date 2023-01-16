Arizona woman accused of animal cruelty after 43 dogs found neglected, locked up

By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman faces 43 counts of animal cruelty charges after authorities say they found dozens of dogs that were locked up and neglected, without access to food and water, in her Dolan Springs homes.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Division had been monitoring complaints of animal hoarding at two homes in Dolan Springs. Officers say some of the animals were also attacking livestock in the area. Both houses belonged to 77-year-old Betty Fuchsel, who was taken into custody on Jan. 11 for several citation violations and failing to appear in court.

Officers searched both of Fuchsel’s homes and found a total of 43 dogs that were living inside. Authorities say several dogs were emaciated, neglected, and locked inside the house, and in cars on the property, without access to food and water. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the floors were also covered in feces, trash, and urine. Officers took several dogs to the emergency veterinarian for care, and the rest of the animals were taken to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

In addition to her violations and arrest, Fuchsel is also charged with 43 counts of felony Animal Cruelty.

