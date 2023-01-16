Breezy winds and warm temperatures hang around for a few more days

We’re halfway through January already and the first half of the month was marred by warm temperatures and, honestly, not much of any rainfall. Although we’re still expecting to see near-record temperatures today and tomorrow, we’ll likely not only see at least a little bit of rain later this week, but we’ll also see our FIRST cooler-than-normal high temperature this month too! We’re currently sitting at the 4th hottest start (per the average high temperature) to January all time and that trend sticks around today. Morning temperatures in the 50s west of Highway 281 but in the 60s everywhere else will warm up into the mid-to-upper 70s this afternoon. It’s certainly plausible for a stray shower this morning, but rain chances are only near 10%. We will also eventually see some late-day sunshine, but we’ll never get rid of the clouds even with a weak front passing through today.

Despite wind speeds coming down Tuesday, extra sunshine should boost high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow’s record high is only 79°, set most recently in 1952, and we’re forecasting to break that record. Late-day clouds Tuesday will turn to a chance for rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as our next storm system rolls through the Southern Plains. Wednesday’s storm system has trended farther north and rainfall totals shouldn’t be as high as you may want, but a quick quarter-inch of rain is possible near and east of I-35. Scattered light rain begins around 2 AM Wednesday and will continue until about midday. The cold front attached to Wednesday’s storm system will move in from the west during the morning so rain chances will gradually end from west-to-east with many locations likely drying out before lunch-time. With rain still potentially still hanging around east of I-35 around lunch time, there’s a chance for a stray stronger storm to bubble up, but the majority of the area will not see severe weather.

Although west winds behind Wednesday’s morning front will still boost our highs into the low-to-mid 70s, cooler air arrives Wednesday night with morning temperatures dipping into the 40s Thursday morning and into the 30s Friday morning. With a fair amount of sunshine Thursday and some returning clouds Friday, high temperatures stay cooler in the low-to-mid 60s. We still will NOT see cooler-than-normal high temperatures behind Wednesday’s front, but we will as another storm system arrives on Saturday. With widespread clouds and a 50% chance of scattered rain and storms, Saturday’s highs will likely stay capped in the mid-50s. It’ll be a bit of a raw start to the weekend, but we should warm back up close to average Sunday as morning rain departs. Next week’s weather looks similar to the upcoming weekend’s weather with a slight warm up arriving Monday before another storm system drops more rain mid-week next week. Rainfall totals, through the middle of next week, look to be between a quarter-inch and half-inch area wide with higher totals within thunderstorms.

