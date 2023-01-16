Burglars bust through American Jewelers wall, steal $2M in gold, diamonds

By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - Burglars broke through a wall at American Jewelers at Town East Mall over the weekend, according to Mesquite police.

The thieves got away with an estimated $2 million or more in jewelry.

A worker discovered that the store was burglarized Saturday morning.

American Jewelers shares a wall with Sears and there’s a concrete wall separating both stores. Police said the thieves first broke into Sears, then a concrete wall was breached, the sheetrock busted out and they entered the jewelry store.

Once inside the store, the burglars stole a large amount of jewelry.

Officers are working with mall security to get video from within the mall.

