Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers roll into College Station for car show

The Cars and Coffee gathering is held on the 3rd Sunday of every month.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers rolled into Century Square in College Station Sunday for Cars and Coffee, a monthly event that brings car lovers together to fellowship with each other.

The free event was hosted by Century Square, The Texas A&M Sports Car Club, and Harvest Coffee Bar.

All types of cars and trucks from late models to classics were on hand for all to enjoy.

Brandon Belanger is the president of the Texas A&M Sports Car Club. He says the meet-ups provide an outlet for car lovers to just come and be in the company of like-minded individuals.

”For the enthusiast, there are not many opportunities to truly express and get together and be in a community fashion especially here in the Brazos Valley,” said Belanger. “You’ve got Houston, Dallas, and Austin. They have those events but not a whole lot goes on here in the Brazos Valley, that’s where we step in to provide that gap for all the car enthusiasts in the area.”

The Texas A&M Sports Car Club was founded in 1968 and is one of the few university-sponsored sports car clubs in the nation. It’s also the largest collegiate car club in the world.

Live music was also played on The Green.

The Cars and Coffee gathering is held on the 3rd Sunday of every month.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rockdale resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game...
Central Texas resident wins $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch off
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
Comptroller map shows internet availability across Texas
New Texas Broadband Development Map shows area internet troubles
The Harps have a big announcement
Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store

Latest News

J'lynn McClendon is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Arrest made in College Station shooting that sent teenager to hospital with leg injury
From left: Michigan Sheriff Dar Leaf sits next to Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams during...
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
Killeen Service Platoon plans to restore Carl Levin Park in honor of MLK Day
Killeen Service Platoon invites community to help restore park in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers roll into College Station for car show
Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers roll into College Station for car show
Motorcyclist reunites with College Station firefighters who saved his life after crash
Motorcyclist reunites with College Station firefighters who saved his life after crash