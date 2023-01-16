Exotic parrot discovered at the Camino Real International Bridge in Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers and agriculture specialists at the Camino Real International Bridge made an unusual discovery.

CBP officers referred a Dodge Ram pickup for further inspection on Jan. 10 where an agriculture specialist conducting the secondary inspection discovered a parrot inside a small box on the floor of the backseat of the vehicle.

“While conducting their inspections, our officers will often encounter a myriad of prohibited agriculture products,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Port of Eagle Pass. “Sometimes these encounters yield hidden exotic animals, such as in this case.”

CBP OFO contacted U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service who identified the bird as Parrotlet.

It is a violation of the Lacey Act (16 USC 3372), Endangered Species Act (16 USC 1538), and the Wild Bird Conservation Act (16 USC 4910) to import a parrot without the required USFWS import permit and full compliance with these aforementioned federal regulations.

The parrot was seized and turned over to USFWS.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.