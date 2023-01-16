Here Everything is Better! H-E-B named most trusted store in recent study

.
.(Foto: HEB)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 16, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B has been named the most trusted, according to a recent study BrandSpark International.

The company surveyed 10,082 Americans to capture their real opinions of which grocery stores they trust the most in their study released Jan.4.

“Trust leaders were identified by 8 store formats nationally and in four major regions and across 36 key attributes as well as the top 5 grocery retailers nationally,” said the company.

In their findings, H-E-B was found to be the most trusted for affordability along with Aldi and Walmart. The Texas chain was also found to be the strongest for store brand/private label products, delivering fresh produce, most valuable circulars, and enjoyable in-store experience.

Wal-Mart was voted in the top spot for curbside pickup while Amazon Fresh leads for delivery.

According to the company, trust plays an integral role in the decision of where to shop, especially during these challenging inflationary times.

“This is an important moment for retailers to build trust with shoppers, and they can do so by communicating why they are trusted and how they plan to help Americans through this”, says Adam Bellisario.

