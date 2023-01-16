Loose longhorns shut down part of Midlothian freeway

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Midlothian police today were forced to shut down parts of a freeway Sunday afternoon after two longhorns got loose.

It all started just after 2 p.m. when the back doors on a cattle trailer opened unexpectedly and two longhorn bulls got out.

Midlothian police shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 67 at 9th Street and with the help of Ellis County Animal services. A good Samaritan from the Cowboy Church in Ellis County got one of the animals wrangled back into the trailer.

Crews are working to get the other animal contained.

Neither bull was hurt and there were no accidents as a result.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.