Police: Girl, 14, fatally shot 11-year-old boy at Dallas apartment complex

Dallas police investigating a shooting in Oak Cliff.
Dallas police investigating a shooting in Oak Cliff.(CBS DFW)
By ALEX KELLER
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An 11-year-old boy is dead, and a 14-year-old girl in custody, following a Sunday afternoon shooting at an Oak Cliff apartment complex.

Police said that they first received a call from the Southern Oaks Apartments near E. Overton Road at about 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023.

Officers who arrived on scene learned that a fight had broken out between two girls, both under the age of 18. At some point, one of the girls grabbed a handgun and fired at the other.

However, the shot missed and hit a young boy who was standing nearby. The girl ran into a nearby complex, where she was later found by apartment staff and police and taken into custody.

She is now charged with murder, and being held at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.

The boy was rushed to the hospital but did not survive his injuries. One witness reported that his girlfriend had performed CPR on the boy before going to police headquarters to file a report, but police could not confirm this.

Police have not said where the gun came from, nor if the minors all lived at the complex.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

A Rockdale resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game...
Central Texas resident wins $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch off
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
Comptroller map shows internet availability across Texas
New Texas Broadband Development Map shows area internet troubles
The Harps have a big announcement
Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store

Latest News

fastcast field clouds and sunshine
Jillian's Monday Fastcast
An undeclared Parrotlet Forpus sp. hidden in a cardboard box discovered by CBP officers,...
Exotic parrot discovered at the Camino Real International Bridge in Texas
.
Here Everything is Better! H-E-B named most trusted store in recent study
Burglars bust through store wall, steal $2M in gold and diamonds in North Texas