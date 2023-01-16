Record warmth before rain returns to Central Texas

The warmer than normal weather continued into Martin Luther King Jr. Day! A weak Pacific front pushed through our area - Bringing back westerly winds - But no relief to the spring-like temperatures. High temperatures this afternoon soared into the mid to upper 70s. The wind machine will finally die down tonight. Those lighter winds and the dry in place will allow our temperatures to cool down overnight. Waking up Tuesday - Some cloud cover is forecast for Central Texas but our temperatures will be down into the low to mid 50s heading back to work and school.

Lighter winds will finally be with Central Texas on Tuesday and more sunshine is in the forecast as well. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s - More than 20° above normal. We’re also forecasting a new record high for the date. The record high for Tuesday, January 17th is 79° set back in 1952 and 1907 - And we’re forecasting a high of 81°.

Another storm system moves west across the nation and brings Central Texas our next decent shot at rain. After a sunny day - Cloud cover will be increasing across Central Texas late Tuesday. Scattered rain showers begin after midnight Tuesday and continue into the mid-day hours Wednesday. A Pacific cold front is set to swing across Central Texas Wednesday morning. Drier air will be moving in behind the front - Which will shut off our rain chances from west-to-east as the front blows through. We look dry for the afternoon hours on Wednesday with clearing skies as well.

We all know it has been extremely dry throughout 2022 and that trend continued into 2023. Rain totals will not be drought busting by any means and we honestly wish totals would be higher with Wednesday’s rain event - But at least we have some measurable rain forecast to head our way. Forecast models have been consistent keeping the better rain chances and higher totals to our east and northeast. The best chances for Central Texas look to be for areas near and east of I-35. Rain totals look to be around a quarter of an inch or less for the eastern half of the area with only trace amounts west.

There’s not a lot of cold air moving in behind the midweek Pacific front. We’re still forecasting our trend of above-normal weather to hang around for the rest of the work week - But we should see our temperatures cool down for the second half of the week. Our highs for Hump Day still warm into the low to mid 70s. Northwest winds return Wednesday night and bring some cooler air into Central Texas. Waking up Thursday morning temperatures look to be in the low 40s with highs only warming into the low to mid 60s. Into the upper 30s for Friday morning with highs around the mid 60s..

If you’re waiting for more January-like weather - You’ll have to wait until the weekend. Another storm system and its associated cold front look to move into Central Texas on Saturday. Dreary conditions look possible for the first half of the weekend. Scattered showers are forecast for our area and that should keep our temperatures in the mid 50s. The weekend looks like it won’t be a complete washout with rain clearing Sunday morning. Temperatures Sunday warm into the upper 50s - Which is close to where we should be this time of the year. We may see another front move in during the early parts of next week. That means more rain chances and continued cooler weather may hang around for Central Texas for the last full week of January.

