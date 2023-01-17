“Boom, roasted” - The Atmosphere to us today with record highs in the forecast...

Well, here we are again. Just one week removed from a record high temperature on January 10th, we’re forecasting to again break a record high temperature! Today’s record high, set most recently in 1952, is only 79°. I say only 79° because today is one of two days in January, the other being January 5th, with a record high below 80°. Temperatures this morning are starting out cooler in the upper 40s for some and 50s for most under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies, but we’ll gradually see more sunshine during the day boosting temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll be a nice day, yes, but it’s in no way shape or form a “January” day. Changes arrive tonight, though! Temperatures will only drop into the low-to-mid 60s overnight tonight because a cold front is set to move through. Although the cold front won’t actually enter our area until after sunrise, a pre-frontal trough should kick up scattered rain near and east of I-35 especially after 2 AM. The scattered light rain could potentially produce a stray few rumbles of thunder, but we’re not expecting any sort of severe weather. In fact, it’s unlikely we’ll see severe weather with tomorrow’s front at all because it’ll be moving through so quickly. By 10 AM, the front will likely already be east of I-35 and that should push the scattered rain out of our area by around lunchtime. Despite a 50% chance of overnight rain, rainfall totals likely stay below a quarter-inch.

Although rain should quickly come to a close Wednesday morning from west-to-east behind the approaching cold front, dry west winds, gusting near 30 MPH, and the recent dry weather will bring the western half of our area a high wildland fire danger. Locations along and especially west of I-35 should avoid any sort of outdoor burning since Wednesday’s temperatures likely warm into at least the mid-70s with afternoon relative humidity values dropping to near 10%. Thankfully, the elevated fire danger Wednesday backs off Thursday as cooler air moves in. Wednesday highs may reach the mid-70s thanks to west winds returning, but the cooler air behind the front will drop our highs into the low 60s Thursday and into the mid-60s Friday with morning lows in the 30s and 40s!

Since the overall weather pattern is changing across the country, we’re likely done with the record heat for the foreseeable future and we could spend a majority of this weekend and next week with near-or-below normal high temperatures! The changes start to arrive with a storm system moving in Saturday. Unfortunately, the overall rain chance on Saturday is starting to back off a little bit. We’re expecting to kick off the weekend with mostly cloudy skies, some scattered light rain, and with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s during the afternoon. As Saturday’s storm system lifts, we’ll likely see sunshine return Sunday after stray morning showers get out of here. I’ll point out that next week’s forecast is very much up in the air, and does partially depend on how the weekend weather maker evolves, but another system should move through for the beginning of next week. Rain chances, for now, are near 10% Monday and Wednesday with a 30% chance Tuesday as that next system moves in. We could warm up a bit Monday, back into the low-to-mid 60s, but 50s should again return for the middle of next week with morning lows in the 30s as the jet stream drops into the country and sends colder air into the continental United States.

