Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Loads of Cedar pollen continue to blow through Central Texas, and the severe drought in the summer and extremely low temperatures in December may cause higher levels of cedar pollen and more cases of cedar fever.

“With things like drought and freeze, it works a little bit in a counterintuitive manner,” Kris Bartee, a nurse practitioner for Aspire Allergy and Sinus in Waco, said. “You would think that drought and freeze would damage plants and they wouldn’t pollinate as heavily.”

However, Bartee said the effects of the weather events have an opposite effect on the plants.

“What actually happens is those harsh conditions stress plants, and, so, when they have the resources to pollinate, they pollinate even heavier than normal,” he said.

Because of that, Bartee said he would not be shocked if he saw higher levels of cedar pollen this year.

Cedar fever is the allergic reaction of pollen from cedar trees. Bartee said they always see a lot of patients during this season every year because that’s when cedar pollinates.

Symptoms of the allergy include headaches, itchy eyes, running nose and congestion. Bartee said it’s important to know the difference of the cedar fever symptoms and flu-like symptoms because they seem very similar based on symptoms.

“It is really tricky to kind of parse out those symptoms between allergy and an infectious disease, and we always want to urge people, especially in this kind of climate, to be on the safe side if you feel like you do have an illness,” he said. “But, things that you’re typically going to see in an illness and not an allergy are going to be those fever, muscle aches, symptoms like that.”

Like Bartee said, with cedar fever, you likely will not have a fever or muscle aches and your eyes will normally itch unlike the flu or COVID.

He said new Central Texas residents may not experience cedar fever their first year here.

“Allergy is your immune system responding to something that it sees as a threat, and, in this case, that’s going to be cedar pollen, but your immune system has to be exposed to that first,” Bartee said. “That’s where sometimes people will move to the area, not have symptoms that first year, but the second year kind of rolls around, and, all of a sudden, they’ve got this pretty intense allergic response to the pollen in the air.”

For Central Texans who have experienced cedar fever, he said there are only a few ways to avoid it, including staying in-doors as much as possible or getting a desensitizing treatment from an allergist.

“Treating it consists of identifying what you’re allergic to, and, then, we go and desensitize you to those certain things,” Bartee said.

Since the “tridemic” continues to keep doctors’ offices busy, he said, itchy eyes, no fever or muscle aches are the telling signs that it might be cedar fever.

It’s also recommended to take antihistamines when you start to notice your allergies flare up.

Fortunately, pollen counts in the next few days may provide some relief for allergy sufferers, but the “cedar season” runs through January.

