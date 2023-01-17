Filing begins tomorrow for Waco ISD election

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Filing begins tomorrow for Waco ISD’s 2023 elections.

Trustees representing District 3 and one At-Large seat will be on the May 6th ballot. This includes positions representing District 3, Place 3 and At-Large, Place 7.

Jose Vidaña currently represents District 3, and Angelo Ochoa represents At-Large, Place 7.

If you want to become a candidate for these positions, you can start filing applications for a place on the ballot, tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Applications can be found either on the Secretary of State’s website (www.sos.state.tx.us), the district’s website (www.wacoisd.org/elections) or the office of the Chief of Staff/Elections Administrator at the Waco ISD Administration Building.

Those applications can be filed from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, on the 10th floor of the Waco ISD Administration Building, located at 501 Franklin Avenue.

Trustees for District 3 and At-Large, Place 7 will be elected to three-year terms, which expire in May of 2026.

Maps of each area can be found on the district’s website at www.wacoisd.org/BoardMaps.

