Former ‘American Idol’ contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31

Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.(FOX via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris has died, according to reports.

Harris was 31. Harris placed sixth on the show’s 13th season in 2014.

A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirms to People Magazine that Harris died on Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. The spokesman told People that CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

The musician first auditioned for American Idol on a Tuscaloosa bus tour, then sang before judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. in Salt Lake City.

American Idol posted a tribute to Harris on Instagram, saying “C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rockdale resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game...
Central Texas resident wins $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch off
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
Comptroller map shows internet availability across Texas
New Texas Broadband Development Map shows area internet troubles
The Harps have a big announcement
Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store

Latest News

Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
Parents disagree about allegations against Hamilton ISD basketball coach
Parents disagree about allegations against Hamilton ISD basketball coach
A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas.
Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another
A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas.
Teen girl arrested in fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy