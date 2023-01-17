Man dies after being crushed by falling bales of hay

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A Wisconsin man died after hay bales fell on him Saturday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed on County Highway S after a load of hay bales shifted and fell off a flatbed trailer, crushing him.

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.

Officials did not clarify Robey’s occupation but said he was not the driver of the truck. The 66-year-old driver was uninjured.

No further information was given.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.