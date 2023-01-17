Police identify individual struck, killed by train in Copperas Cove

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Police identified Masao Joverson Skilling, 21, as the pedestrian struck and killed by a train on the railroad tracks adjacent to the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.

The deadly accident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Police were told Joverson was lying on the railroad tracks as the train was traveling east.

The train operator noticed Joverson lying on the railroad tracks, and immediately activated the emergency stopping system for the train while signaling with the horn, police said.

“The pedestrian attempted but was unable to take evasive action to get away from the train before being struck,” police said. “The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.”

Joverson was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace F.W. “Bill” Price.

The train consisted of two engines and 119 cargo cars, which were loaded with approximately 13,000 tons of various commodities.

The Copperas Cove Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

