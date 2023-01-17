Rain for some... Wildfire risk for others on Wednesday!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST
We set a new record high for January 17 with an official high of 80°, the previous record was 79° set back in 1907 and tied in 1952. Our next change in the weather arrive Wednesday morning with our next cold front. That front will bring us a chance for scattered light showers Wednesday morning, mainly along and east of I-35. Rainfall amounts will likely be less than .10″ for most areas. This front will be moving through pretty quickly, so all of the rain will be out of our area before Noon.

Behind Wednesday’s front we will see gusty west winds pull in very dry air. Humidity rates will drop into the teens and that combined gusty winds around 30 mph and very dry vegetation will lead to an elevated grass and brush fire risk. We won’t see a dramatic drop in the temperatures with this front, but we will gradually drop into the 60s to end out the workweek. Another front is set to arrive Saturday, bringing us a shot for rain and drops us into the 50s for highs.

