Waco man under protective order charged with breaking into Hewitt woman’s home, sexually assaulting victim

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who authorities said claims a protective order against him is creating a “mass murderer” was charged Sunday with breaking into a Hewitt woman’s home and choking and sexually assaulting her.

Alto Junior Rhodes, 52, remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $185,000 after his arrest Sunday on sexual assault, assault/impeding breathing, retaliation, violation of a protective order and evading arrest charges in incidents that began at the woman’s apartment in the 100 block of Royal Lane in Hewitt.

The woman living there reported she was asleep when Rhodes broke through the back door of her apartment about 3 a.m. Sunday. She said he ordered her to either use methamphetamine with him or to perform a sex act on him, according to arrest affidavits filed in Rhodes’ case.

The woman told police she unwillingly performed a sex act on Rhodes in the living room before he dragged her by the hair into the bedroom and sexually assaulted her. Rhodes also strangled her and threw her to the ground, breaking the woman’s wrist, affidavits allege.

The woman eventually convinced Rhodes to leave, and the woman called police.

Hewitt police found Rhodes near apartments on Majestic Drive and Rhodes fled on foot, according to affidavits. He was caught near a trash bin behind the apartments and told officers his name was “Jay,” the records allege. Rhodes admitted on an officer’s recorded body camera that he violated the protective order against him and said “the things” the woman was doing to him “create murderers.”

Rhodes repeated his statement while being booked into the McLennan County Jail, saying in front of multiple witnesses that the woman was “creating a mass murderer,” according to arrest affidavits.

