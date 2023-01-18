10 Things To Do: January 21-22

By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click on the links below to find out more information.

1. ATG Expo 2023

2. Bliss Bridal Bash

3. Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears Womens Basketball

4. Lunar New Year Celebration at East Market

5. Waco Gun Show

6. Take The Lead: Women’s Leadership Brunch

7. Art à la Carte Opening Celebration

8. Merz Trio at the Cultural Activities Center

9. Rogue Con ‘23

10. Killeen Library Crafternoon

