Amber Alert issued for baby girl abducted in Midland, Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety late Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for Darla Steve, an 11-month-old baby girl reportedly abducted in Midland and believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

The girl was last seen in the 2700 block of Southwest Street at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, DPS said.

The suspect in the abduction is Zach Smith, 29, who reportedly weighs about 170 pounds, is about 5′6″ tall, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Smith is reportedly driving a 2022 model Dodge Ram 3500 with Texas license plate SDD9435.

If you have information regarding the girl’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Midland Police Department immediately at (254) 685-7110.

Amber Alert flier (Texas DPS)

