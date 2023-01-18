Bengals players, coach break practice to recognize young superfan with Down syndrome

Young Bengals superfan, Calvin Theetge, recently got a chance to meet some of his favorite players. (Source: WXIX)
By Rob Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A young Bengals fan got the chance to meet some of his favorite players and the team’s head coach.

Calvin Theetge, a Bengals superfan with Down syndrome, was recently visiting Paycor Stadium with his father hoping to see the team as they practiced. But he got a lot more than that, according to WXIX.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and several players reportedly heard Calvin was outside of their practice and came out to greet the 10-year-old. The team went above and beyond to make sure he felt like part of the squad.

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Brandon Allen and Jake Browning as well as wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and safety Jessie Bates were among those who joined their coach in greeting Calvin.

A spokesperson for the Down Syndrome Association of Cincinnati said Taylor made sure to make Calvin feel special.

“Zac Taylor has been a wonderful supporter of our organization,” the spokesperson said. “We are very lucky to have him in Cincy.”

