Central Texas man pleads guilty to child porn charge, sentenced to prison

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - A Moody man was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court accepted the plea agreement between prosecutors and Terry Alan Rushing and sentenced him to concurrent prison terms.

Rushing, 59, must earn credit for serving at least a quarter of his six-year sentence before he is eligible for parole. He also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Rushing’s attorney, Jack Hurley, declined comment after Rushing was sentenced Wednesday.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Rushing in May 2022 after they received a tip that Rushing uploaded child pornography to an online account.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Rushing’s place of employment and seized his mobile phone, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rushing admitted to detectives that he possessed and viewed child pornography images and videos, officials said.

