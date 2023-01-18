Cooler temperatures gradually moving in, along with a few rain chances!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold front worked through Central Texas early this morning. Some of us were lucky enough to see a little bit of rain, but for most of us we have just seen windy and dry conditions behind the front. The winds will die down after sunset, and we should cool down into the low 40s tonight. The weather should be very nice on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies, less wind, and highs in the low 60s. Overall Friday should be pretty much the same, but more of us will be in the 30s to start the day on Friday.

Our next cold front is set to arrive Saturday, bringing us another shot for rain and keeping high temperatures in the 50s throughout the weekend. After that front we will shift our attention to yet another front likely to arrive on Tuesday. It will also bring us a chance for scattered showers, and will keep our highs in the 50s for much of next week.

