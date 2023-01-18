Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a dead man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched for a check around 5:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body.

Police said the man’s family has been notified, and an autopsy will be performed.

A spokesperson for the department told KWTX they are investigating the cause of death but believe it could be a medical episode.

This is an ongoing investigation.

