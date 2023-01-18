Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a dead man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning.
Officers were dispatched for a check around 5:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body.
Police said the man’s family has been notified, and an autopsy will be performed.
A spokesperson for the department told KWTX they are investigating the cause of death but believe it could be a medical episode.
This is an ongoing investigation.
