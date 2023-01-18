FBI searching for Laredo man who has been missing since December

Edgar Martinez Jr., 19
Edgar Martinez Jr., 19(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a Laredo teen who has been missing since December.

Edgar Martinez Jr., 19, was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 7 p.m. as he got into the passenger side of a red single-cab Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Martinez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a short beard and mustache.

He was wearing an orange sweater, blue and white basketball shorts and white sandals when he disappeared.

Martinez was working as a security gate guard for the oil fields near Laredo.

Investigators believe Martinez may be in Texas or Mexico and may be the victim of a kidnapping.

KGNS recently reached out to the family of Martinez who is pleading with the community for any piece of information that could be helpful in locating him.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 or report to the FBI website.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
The Harps have a big announcement
Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store
Comptroller map shows internet availability across Texas
New Texas Broadband Development Map shows area internet troubles
Joshua Ryan Herrin is facing a slew of charges and remains jailed on a $2 million bond.
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County

Latest News

Road Warrior is getting a new lease on life after being rescued from a backpack on the sidewalk...
Dog found abandoned, stuffed in backpack on sidewalk in Killeen
Dog found abandoned, stuffed in backpack on sidewalk in Killeen
Killeen woman rescues dog found abandoned in backpack
A biological mother was arrested for the alleged kidnapping of her 14-year-old daughter that...
Mother at center of Amber Alert arrested for alleged kidnapping of biological daughter
The Purple Heart is awarded to service members who were wounded or killed during combat.
Purple Heart Ball returns after two year hiatus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In light of January being National Human Trafficking Prevention Month,...
Human trafficking prevention training