FBI searching for Laredo man who has been missing since December

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a Laredo teen who has been missing since December.

Edgar Martinez Jr., 19, was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 7 p.m. as he got into the passenger side of a red single-cab Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Martinez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a short beard and mustache.

He was wearing an orange sweater, blue and white basketball shorts and white sandals when he disappeared.

Martinez was working as a security gate guard for the oil fields near Laredo.

Investigators believe Martinez may be in Texas or Mexico and may be the victim of a kidnapping.

KGNS recently reached out to the family of Martinez who is pleading with the community for any piece of information that could be helpful in locating him.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 or report to the FBI website.

