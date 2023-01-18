Handgun found in backpack of teen intruder at Waco High School

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Administrators at Waco High School found a gun inside the backpack of a 16-year-old intruder who was on campus Wednesday morning, Waco High School Principal Sterlin McGruder confirmed in a letter to parents.

“The Waco ISD Police Department took the male intruder into custody and criminal charges have been filed,” McGruder said.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we haven’t found any reason to believe that the intruder came to campus with the intent of harming anyone. He was there with another student who may be a relative.”

McGruder reassured parents the safety of students and staff is his top priority.

“Regardless of the intention of the intruder, we take this incident very seriously. Bringing a gun to campus is against the law. In addition to legal consequences, the campus will take disciplinary action if it is determined that any current students were involved,” the principal said.

McGruder asked parents to discuss the incident with their children and remind them of the importance of reporting suspicious campus activity, including unauthorized visitors.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rockdale resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game...
Central Texas resident wins $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch off
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
Comptroller map shows internet availability across Texas
New Texas Broadband Development Map shows area internet troubles
The Harps have a big announcement
Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store
Joshua Ryan Herrin is facing a slew of charges and remains jailed on a $2 million bond.
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County

Latest News

Vandals target mailboxes in Waco
Waco police investigating after vandals seen damaging mailboxes
Terry Alan Rushing was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography following...
Central Texas man pleads guilty to child porn charge, sentenced to prison
Vandals target mailboxes in Waco
Vandals target mailboxes in Waco
(KWTX)
10 Things To Do: January 21-22