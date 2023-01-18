Handgun found in backpack of teen intruder at Waco High School

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Administrators at Waco High School found a gun inside the backpack of a 16-year-old intruder who was on campus Wednesday morning, Waco High School Principal Sterlin McGruder confirmed in a letter to parents.

“The Waco ISD Police Department took the male intruder into custody and criminal charges have been filed,” McGruder said.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we haven’t found any reason to believe that the intruder came to campus with the intent of harming anyone. He was there with another student who may be a relative.”

McGruder reassured parents the safety of students and staff is his top priority.

“Regardless of the intention of the intruder, we take this incident very seriously. Bringing a gun to campus is against the law. In addition to legal consequences, the campus will take disciplinary action if it is determined that any current students were involved,” the principal said.

McGruder asked parents to discuss the incident with their children and remind them of the importance of reporting suspicious campus activity, including unauthorized visitors.

