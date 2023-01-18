Officer cut while searching China Spring student for illegal substance

File Graphic
File Graphic(WRDW/WAGT)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A student at China Spring High School was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after a police officer suffered a cut during a search, China Spring Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Marc Faulkner confirmed to KWTX.

“We did have an incident where an officer was cut while attempting to search a student for having an illegal substance in his possession,” Faulkner said.

The student resisted during the search, Faulkner said. He did not clarify whether an illegal substance was found on the student’s person.

It’s unclear how the officer suffered the cut during the incident.

The police officer required stitches, Faulkner said.

No further information is available at the moment.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rockdale resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game...
Central Texas resident wins $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch off
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
Comptroller map shows internet availability across Texas
New Texas Broadband Development Map shows area internet troubles
The Harps have a big announcement
Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store
Joshua Ryan Herrin is facing a slew of charges and remains jailed on a $2 million bond.
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County

Latest News

Jacob Isaiah Jones, 31, asked 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly to place him on deferred...
Lacy Lakeview man asks for deferred probation after pleading guilty to 2019 murder
Vandals target mailboxes in Waco
Waco police investigating after vandals seen damaging mailboxes
Terry Alan Rushing was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography following...
Central Texas man pleads guilty to child porn charge, sentenced to prison
File Graphic
Handgun found in backpack of teen intruder at Waco High School