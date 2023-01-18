Officer cut while searching China Spring student for illegal substance

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A student at China Spring High School was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after a police officer suffered a cut during a search, China Spring Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Marc Faulkner confirmed to KWTX.

“We did have an incident where an officer was cut while attempting to search a student for having an illegal substance in his possession,” Faulkner said.

The student resisted during the search, Faulkner said. He did not clarify whether an illegal substance was found on the student’s person.

It’s unclear how the officer suffered the cut during the incident.

The police officer required stitches, Faulkner said.

No further information is available at the moment.

