Waco police investigating after vandals seen damaging mailboxes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vandals targeted at least five mailboxes in Waco earlier this month and police are asking for help identifying the suspects.

A police spokesperson confirmed to KWTX that officers were dispatched to investigate a theft at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.

A mailbox was taken near the 900 Block of La Salle.

The officers were shown surveillance footage showing the theft occurred around 4:00 a.m.

The investigation revealed the same individuals seen in the footage are responsible for damaging four other mailboxes in the 2000 block of S. 10th Street.

If you have any information that could help police identify the suspects, please call 254-750-3674 refer to case 23-69.

