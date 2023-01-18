The weather pattern has changed! Rain chances and cooler temperatures are returning soon!

Finally! After setting another record high temperature Tuesday, we’re about to barrel headfirst into cooler weather! Today’s weather will technically be cooler than yesterday, but it’s still going to be a warm one and potentially a bit rainy for some of us. A strong cold front will swing through the area this morning and will usher in the weather changes that’ll be seen for the remainder of the week. Morning temperatures today will start out ranging from the low 60s west of Highway 281 to the upper 60s near I-45! Although we’ll all have a slight chance for rain, the best chances will be near and east of I-35. Rain chances will be highest through around 8 AM until today’s cold front starts to push in. Scattered rain, and potentially a stray strong storm, will hang around until around lunch time east of I-35, but we’ll likely all be dry by the lunch hour. Today’s front will not only bring us full sunshine midday and into the afternoon, but it’ll also bring us dry air too. With west winds gusting as high as 30 MPH this afternoon and with relative humidity values hovering between 10% and 20%, there will be a high wildfire risk across the western half of Central Texas. Red flag warnings are in place for Coryell, Bosque, Hamilton, Lampasas, Mills, and San Saba County.

Rainfall totals with today’s front will likely stay below a quarter-inch for everyone (except within any stray storms), but we do have more rain on the way! Today’s storm system won’t bring us cooler weather until after midnight, but temperatures will drop by Thursday morning into the mid-40s! Even with returning sunshine, north winds Thursday and east winds Friday will keep highs in the low-to-mid 60s. The next storm system arrives Saturday and likely brings us a patented Central Texas winter day with cloudy skies, occasional scattered showers, and cool temperatures. Morning temperatures in the low 40s Saturday will only warm into the mid-to-upper 50s with a 40% chance of rain. Saturday’s storm system exits the area early enough to give us at least one wonderful day of weather this weekend. Sunday’s morning lows in the upper 30s will warm to about 60°.

The next storm system after Saturday’s comes in Monday or Tuesday. Forecast model data is waffling back and forth as to when this system will move through our area and that’ll play a big role in the type of weather we’ll see. Monday’s morning lows in the mid-30s will warm into the low 60s Monday. We likely will NOT see any rain during the daytime hours until maybe the late-afternoon. Since this storm system will either move through Monday night or Tuesday morning, rain chances will be highest during that time frame. Exactly when the best rain chances arrives is still a bit unclear. The early-week storm system could, if it moves in at just the right time, potentially bring North Texas a bit of wintry precipitation, but it’s too early for specifics on that and it’s fairly likely that Central Texas will just see a cold rain from that system. After the early week storm system slides through, high temperatures Tuesday through at least next Friday will dip into the mid-to-upper 50s while morning lows stay close to freezing! By the end of next week, you’ll likely forget all about the record-setting temperatures we’ve seen for the first half of the month.

