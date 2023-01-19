Baylor graduate among those killed in plane crash in South Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor graduate Bill Garner was among the four members of a Tennessee church killed after a small plane crashed while approaching an airport in South Texas, KWTX has learned.

Garner, an alumni of the Kappa Omega Tau fraternity at BU, served as the executive pastor at Harvest Church in Germantown, a suburb of Memphis.

The Associated Press reported a single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed on Tuesday in an open field south of an airport in Yoakum, a city about 100 miles east of San Antonio.

One of the five people on board, lead pastor Kennon Vaughan, was able to get out of the plane and was taken to a hospital in Victoria, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel of the Texas Department of Public Safety told the Victoria Advocate.

Vaughan was reportedly in stable condition at a Texas hospital.

The church identified the other three people killed as Steve Tucker, a church elder; and Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer.

“All were beloved members of Harvest Church and their loss currently leaves us without the proper words to articulate our grief,” the church said on its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.