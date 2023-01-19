Grand jury indicts Waco man in sexual assault of girl, 4

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was indicted Thursday on allegations he sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Michael Steven Stone, 48, on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 6 and indecency with a child by contact.

Stone remains in the McLennan County Jail under $250,000 bond after his arrest in November on the aggravated sexual assault charge, which carries a potential minimum punishment of 25 years with no parole up to life in prison with no parole.

According to arrest records, Waco detectives began investigating the allegations after a detective from a “neighboring city” contacted them.

After determining the alleged offense occurred in Waco, the case was transferred to the Waco Police Department, the affidavit states.

A Child Protective Services investigator told police the girl reported the abuse.

A forensic interview was conducted, and the girl’s allegations that Stone assaulted her remained consistent throughout the interview process, according to the affidavit.

