Grand jury indicts Waco man in sexual assault of girl, 4

Michael Steven Stone
Michael Steven Stone(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was indicted Thursday on allegations he sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Michael Steven Stone, 48, on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 6 and indecency with a child by contact.

Stone remains in the McLennan County Jail under $250,000 bond after his arrest in November on the aggravated sexual assault charge, which  carries a potential minimum punishment of 25 years with no parole up to life in prison with no parole.

According to arrest records, Waco detectives began investigating the allegations after a detective from a “neighboring city” contacted them.

After determining the alleged offense occurred in Waco, the case was transferred to the Waco Police Department, the affidavit states.

A Child Protective Services investigator told police the girl reported the abuse.

A forensic interview was conducted, and the girl’s allegations that Stone assaulted her remained consistent throughout the interview process, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
Comptroller map shows internet availability across Texas
New Texas Broadband Development Map shows area internet troubles
The Harps have a big announcement
Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance

Latest News

KWTX Managing Editor Tommy Witherspoon interviews McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
‘Too young to retire’: McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara plans to run for reelection
Baylor graduate Bill Garner was among the four members of a Tennessee church killed after a...
Baylor graduate among those killed in plane crash in South Texas
TikTok bans spread to Central Texas colleges and universities
Central Texas colleges and universities respond to nationwide TikTok concerns
Video surveillance showed all three suspects arriving in a late model black Honda Accord.
Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store