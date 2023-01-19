Mother at center of Amber Alert arrested for alleged kidnapping of biological daughter

A biological mother was arrested for the alleged kidnapping of her 14-year-old daughter that prompted an Amber Alert Monday.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A biological mother was arrested for the alleged kidnapping of her 14-year-old daughter that prompted an Amber Alert Monday.

Amy Lyn Payne is facing charges of kidnapping of a child/ abduction/ child stealing, according to the Love County Sheriff’s Office.

Payne was arrested Wednesday at her home without incident by Marshall County Deputies and the Marietta Police Department.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Payne, who lost parental rights of Abby Carter, had been in contact with the child Monday and picked her up. An Amber Alert was immediately issued because of the circumstances.

Later in the day the sheriffs office received a call stating Carter had been dropped off by her biological mother at a residence, according to the press release.

Payne was booked into the Marshall County Jail.

A Felony arrest warrant was issued today through Marshall County for Amy Payne for the charge of Kidnapping of a...

Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

