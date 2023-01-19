Purple Heart Ball returns after two year hiatus

Purple Heart Ball Returns Feb. 11th - 1.18.23
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Purple Heart Ball returns this year to Fort Hood on February 11th. John Footman and Tracy Brown-Greene from the Central Texas chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart joined KWTX@4 to discuss the events return and the significance of the organization.

Footman recently made headlines after formally receiving his Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor 37 years after they were earned in the Vietnam War. He says he’s always enjoyed giving back to other veterans and events like the Purple Heart Ball help honor their sacrifices.

Purple Heart Ball Flyer
Purple Heart Ball Flyer(File)

Those interested in tickets can purchase by calling or texting 240-482-5500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rockdale resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game...
Central Texas resident wins $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch off
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
Comptroller map shows internet availability across Texas
New Texas Broadband Development Map shows area internet troubles
The Harps have a big announcement
Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store
Joshua Ryan Herrin is facing a slew of charges and remains jailed on a $2 million bond.
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County

Latest News

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In light of January being National Human Trafficking Prevention Month,...
Human trafficking prevention training
Dozens of community members gathered at Methodist Children's Home in Waco Wednesday morning for...
‘Talk less, listen more’: How one Central Texas nonprofit is combatting human trafficking through preventative training
Killeen City Council opens public survey for possible bond election
Killeen City Council opens public survey for feedback on possible bond proposal
Purple Heart Ball Returns Feb. 11th - 1.18.23
Purple Heart Ball Returns Feb. 11th - 1.18.23