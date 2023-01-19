Purple Heart Ball returns after two year hiatus

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Purple Heart Ball returns this year to Fort Hood on February 11th. John Footman and Tracy Brown-Greene from the Central Texas chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart joined KWTX@4 to discuss the events return and the significance of the organization.

Footman recently made headlines after formally receiving his Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor 37 years after they were earned in the Vietnam War. He says he’s always enjoyed giving back to other veterans and events like the Purple Heart Ball help honor their sacrifices.

Purple Heart Ball Flyer (File)

Those interested in tickets can purchase by calling or texting 240-482-5500.

