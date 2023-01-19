Slight rain chances Friday & Saturday... Better rain chances next Tuesday!

Clouds will be on the increase tonight, and we will likely have a pretty good blanket of clouds overhead much of the day Friday. We may see a few isolated sprinkles, but overall chances for rain Friday are only around 10%. With the clouds in place it will stay cool, with highs only in the mid-50s. Slightly better rain chances arrive Saturday morning, but again it’s only going to be light rain and the majority of the showers will stay east of I-35. Skies will gradually clear out throughout the day Saturday, and we should have a sunny and beautiful day on Sunday.

Next week we are really focusing in on Tuesday, when our best rain chances we have seen this month look to move in. As of now we have rain chances around 60%, but if everything stays the way it looks now that percentage will likely go up. Currently it looks like Central Texas could see around .5″-1.5″ of rain on Tuesday. It will also be windy and chilly on Tuesday. Northwest winds will range between 20-30 mph and temperatures are going to struggle to make it over 50°!

