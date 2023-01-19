Waco staple George’s on hand to serve crazy wings during Gov. Abbott’s inauguration at state capitol

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas restaurant was one of only 10 independent eateries chosen around the state of Texas to cook for the inauguration of Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

George’s Restaurant in Waco was set up on the lawn on the State Capitol in Austin Tuesday after being selected by The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA), the official culinary partner for the 2023 inauguration.

George’s Owner Sammy Citrano was on hand serving the thousands of inauguration attendees and said it was a huge honor.

“It means so much to have been picked to do his special event with nine other independent restaurants,” Citrano said. “We are so proud and honored to help out Governor Abbott and we appreciated it when he came to Geoge’s in Waco in November.”

Citrano is referencing the Governor’s campaign stop in Waco he made days before election day in November 2022 to rally supporters as he crisscrossed the state.

Each restaurant on hand served up a staple, which for George’s was crazy wings and ranch dressing. Crazy wings are chicken wrapped in bacon with jack cheese, sliced jalapeno and then deep fried.

Citrano said the event was a family affair.

“I was very proud to work with my son Kyle, my nephew, Kevin, and Chris Cady. They brought down a George’s trailer and people were loving some Waco, loving some George’s,” Citrano said. “I even got to see Doc Anderson, our House Rep. He came by and visited. It was great to see him.”

The other restaurants chosen came from the Rio Grande Valley, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio, Dallas/Forth Worth, Galveston, San Angelo and Austin.

The TRA represents the state’s $87 billion restaurant industry, which encompasses more than 53,000 locations and a workforce of over 1.3 million employees.

