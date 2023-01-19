We’re FINALLY seeing a stretch of January weather in our future!

We have STILL not seen a single day with an average or below average high temperature this month, but the first one is not that far away! The first cooler-than-normal day of the month will likely be tomorrow and every single day in our forecast features a high temperature either a little above, or close to and below average! January weather has officially started (almost three weeks too late), but we’re still hanging on to a bit of heat this morning. By heat, I mean that our morning lows are above normal in the 40s and 50s. It’s a REALLY wonderful morning out there and it’s going to be a wonderful day, but it’s still technically not January-like. With abundant sunshine, highs today will reach the low-to-mid 60s. We may see a few late-day clouds and that’s the harbinger of what’s to come tomorrow; we’re forecasting mostly cloudy to overcast skies to close out the work week which will likely keep highs tomorrow stuck in the mid-to-upper 50s with morning lows in the upper 30s.

Our next storm system brings only a bit of rain to our area Saturday. We’re expecting similar weather Saturday to what we saw Wednesday with morning clouds, some light scattered rain, and some returning late-day sunshine. Unlike yesterday’s big boost in temperatures with returning late-day sunshine, Saturday’s afternoon sunshine, with highs in the 60s, will only be seen near and especially west of I-35. If you live east of I-35, don’t expect much sunshine Saturday with highs staying in the mid-50s. Saturday’s storm system will clear the skies out Sunday and likely Monday too with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

The next storm system arrives early next week. Forecast model data hasn’t really aligned yet about when the storm system arrives, but we’re getting a clearer picture on what could be a pretty soggy Tuesday. Should next week’s storm system arrive Monday night, it’ll likely bring us a minimal amount of precipitation and clear out early Tuesday morning. The more likely possibility is that the storm system arrives Tuesday and dives a bit farther to the south bringing the core energy of this storm system closer to our area. The more widely scattered to numerous showers and storms may bump rainfall totals closer to an inch! While we’re still not sure about exactly when the best chance of rain will arrive or how much rain could fall, we’re confident that the wintry weather attached to this storm system should stay away from Central Texas. Even though the potential for wintry weather stays away, colder temperatures hang around for much of next week with lows near freezing and highs in the mid-to-upper 50s through Friday.

