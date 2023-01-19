What to do with Bell County’s confederate statue is still up in the air, years later

Minor says if allowed to move the statue, county funds would not be used.
The confederate statue outside of Bell County Courthouse has been standing for 118 years.
The confederate statue outside of Bell County Courthouse has been standing for 118 years.
By Josh Bowering
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jan. 19 marks Confederate Heroes Day in Texas.

While the day is meant to remember confederate soldiers lost during the civil war, it also brings eyes to the confederacies past.

During the bell county commissioners workshop meeting last week, many people were ready to discuss moving the confederate statue sitting outside of the courthouse.

This comes after a 2020 workshop originally brought forward the idea to do something with the statue.

“It’s important and it’s something I’m going to focus on every day, to have some type of movement for this statue,” said County Commissioner for precinct 4, Louie Minor.

Back in 2020, Commissioner Bill Schumann estimated the move to be $150,000.

“No one’s ever got a quote [for the move] so that’s something I’m going to get is a quote to move it. Then we’ll be able to have-- it won’t be an abstract number. It’ll be a hard estimate and we can start planning off of that,” said Minor.

In recent years, more than 30 states have removed confederate related statues and monuments

“This is not a confederate statue. This is a confederate veteran’s statue,” said Temple Resident, C.J. Grisham, during the Jan. 9 workshop.

Some don’t fully agree that the statue should come down.

“We are not a racist country. The only people who are saying this is a racist country want to perpetuate racism and perpetuate division. That statue hurts nobody,” said Grisham.

Confederate Heroes Day is recognized as a state holiday and is recognized in multiple states, on different days.

Texas state representative Jarvis Johnson (D-Houston) wants to do away with it altogether.

He’s recently filed a bill, for the third time, to end the holiday.

“This statue represents an oppression to people. It represents exclusion from day-to-day life,” said Minor.

As of right now, the commissioners court has not taken any action.

Commissioners from precinct 1, 2 and 3 have not respond for comment.

