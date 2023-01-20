Amber Alert for two young girls in Mckinney, Texas

MKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety early Friday morning issued an Amber Alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns they were reportedly abducted in McKinney and believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Jessica is 9 years old around 4 feet an 10 inches she has blonde hair and blue eyes, DPS said she was last seen wearing dark framed glasses and a red long sleeve shirt with black sleeves and blue jeans.

Jennifer who is 6 years old is and 4 feet tall she has blonde hair and blue eyes she was last seen wearing purple framed glasses, a light blue shirt with sparkle designs and blue jeans.

Police believe that Jame Burns, 60 is in connection with their abduction.

Jame is a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes around 5 feet and 2 inches tall and 230 pounds, she was last seen wearing black clothing.

The girl was last seen in the 2700 block of Southwest Street at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, DPS said.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to be driving a black SUV.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE MCKINNEY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (972) 547-2700.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.