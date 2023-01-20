Cloudy skies and light rain return for the next few days with higher chances for rain next week!

For the first time this month (and year), Central Texas will see a BELOW NORMAL day of high temperatures! We’re on 23 days streak of above normal high temperatures stretching back to the end of December, but widespread clouds and even a bit of rain should cap our highs below the average of 59°! Rain chances have also returned too, but we won’t actually see appreciable rainfall totals until a larger storm system moves in next Tuesday. Although we may see some peeks of sunshine here and there, today’s clouds really won’t break and that’ll keep our temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s. As far as rain chances go, we’re likely not going to see anything more than a tenth of an inch of rain, but we could see a lot of “ugly” precipitation. By ugly, I mean we’ll have cool temperatures and light drizzle in some spots from mid-morning through around sunset. During the afternoon we could, for sure, see a few steady showers here and there, but those should be few and far between.

Today’s rain should come to a close by sunset and, outside of a stray shower or two, it’ll be a dry and cloudy night. Tonight’s clouds keeps tomorrow’s morning lows a bit warmer in the low-to-mid 40s, but we’ll have to contend with another day of “ugly” precipitation. A bit of drizzle and some scattered rain may move slowly through from west-to-east during the day thanks to an approaching cold front. While Saturday’s front shares some similarities with Wednesday’s front, tomorrow’s front will move through slower. Saturday’s forecast calls for around a 30% chance of morning scattered showers with a continuing low rain chance until around 8 PM along and east of I-35 as the front eases in. While cities and town near and east of I-35 may stay socked in with clouds with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s, some late-day sunshine may return west of I-35 and could boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 60s should sunshine return.

Saturday’s cool and likely cloudy day will give way to a bit more sunshine Sunday. North winds will keep temperatures cool in the upper 30s during the morning but with upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon. Gusty south winds return Monday, gusting as high as 30 MPH, in advance of what’ll likely be Central Texas’ rainiest day in recent history. Yes, some spots have seen higher rainfall totals than others, but Tuesday’s storm system should move directly overhead and that’ll likely bring us a widespread rain! Tuesday’s rain will likely be locally heavy at times with some rumbles of thunder potentially mixed in, but highs stay in the upper 40s and low 50s

