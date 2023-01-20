A few lights showers Saturday... Better rain chances Tuesday

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s been a cloudy and cool Friday, with a few sprinkles. We will keep the clouds around for Saturday morning, and we will likely see some widely scattered light showers as well. Rain chances are only around 30% for Saturday, mainly east of I-35. A cold front will be pushing into our area during the afternoon, and that will push the showers out and replace it with sunshine from west to east. Highs for Saturday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. We will see a lot of sunshine on Sunday, but a cool northwest breeze running 10-20 mph will keep our highs in the upper 50s.

The next weather system we are keeping an eye on arrives on Tuesday. In advance of that system we will have very gusty southeast winds on Monday pulling in muggy air into Central Texas. As of now the rain chances are looking pretty good for Tuesday, and we could see around .5″-1.5″ of rain out of this system. It will also be windy and chilly on Tuesday. Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s with Northwest winds gusting near 30 mph.

