Good News Friday: January 20, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD promoted two veteran educators at the campus and district levels. Katie Hequembourg was named principal of Saegert Elementary School following the promotion of Eli Lopez to Director of Multilingual Services. Katie spent 22 years in early childhood education and Eli started with KISD in 1993 as an instructional aide!

Take a look at these tough kiddos. The West High School girls and boys power lifting teams both earned first place at the Bosqueville ISD power lifting meet. The district wants to recognize Coach Harralson and Coach Brown. Way to go Trojans!

Shout out to Triton Moore. He’s a Junior at Bishop Reicher and was presented with the trophy for the “Built Ford Tough” Texas High school Football Player of the Week award. Moore won it in week 9 of the season. Congratulations!

Temple High School cheer’s competition season has ended but it’s taking home another first place! At summer camp, this team won first in every category they competed in. And during this competition season, they also won first in every competition they competed in. They’ve definitely put in the work. Go wildcats!

Waco freshman Jakoby Bledshoe is returning to the All United States Bowl in San Antonio this Sunday for a second time. This is an invite only event. He’s been playing ball since he was 6 years old. He’s also played in the China Spring Summer Leagues and even played 7 on 7. Goodluck Jakoby!

And yesterday U.S. Congressman visited the city of Killeen to host a meet and greet. He celebrated his new congressional office which is in the city and says he will work to make conditions better for the veteran community. He also took tons of pictures with the kiddos.

