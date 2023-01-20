Good News Friday: January 20, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD promoted two veteran educators at the campus and district levels. Katie Hequembourg was named principal of Saegert Elementary School following the promotion of Eli Lopez to Director of Multilingual Services. Katie spent 22 years in early childhood education and Eli started with KISD in 1993 as an instructional aide!

Take a look at these tough kiddos. The West High School girls and boys power lifting teams both earned first place at the Bosqueville ISD power lifting meet. The district wants to recognize Coach Harralson and Coach Brown. Way to go Trojans!

Shout out to Triton Moore. He’s a Junior at Bishop Reicher and was presented with the trophy for the “Built Ford Tough” Texas High school Football Player of the Week award. Moore won it in week 9 of the season. Congratulations!

Temple High School cheer’s competition season has ended but it’s taking home another first place! At summer camp, this team won first in every category they competed in. And during this competition season, they also won first in every competition they competed in. They’ve definitely put in the work. Go wildcats!

Waco freshman Jakoby Bledshoe is returning to the All United States Bowl in San Antonio this Sunday for a second time. This is an invite only event. He’s been playing ball since he was 6 years old. He’s also played in the China Spring Summer Leagues and even played 7 on 7. Goodluck Jakoby!

And yesterday U.S. Congressman visited the city of Killeen to host a meet and greet. He celebrated his new congressional office which is in the city and says he will work to make conditions better for the veteran community. He also took tons of pictures with the kiddos.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
The Harps have a big announcement
Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store
Cedar season returns to Central Texas
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms
Comptroller map shows internet availability across Texas
New Texas Broadband Development Map shows area internet troubles

Latest News

Good News Friday: January 20, 2023
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Amber Alert issued for two young girls in McKinney, Texas
First congressional office opens in Killeen
Rep. August Pfluger makes historic announcement in Killeen
Rep. August Pfluger connects with elementary students in Killeen
Rep. August Pfluger opens first ever congressional office in Killeen