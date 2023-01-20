‘I put my soul into this’: Waco businessowner dealing with insurance nightmare after driver destroyed her beauty spa

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco business owner is picking up the pieces, again, after the driver of a speeding vehicle crashed into her spa the morning of Christmas Eve.

Boarded walls are what you see when you drive past the R&M Beauty Style spa in the Central Texas Marketplace.

Spa owner Mariya Adams said she still can’t believe the accident is her reality. “It really breaks my heart for real, because I put all my soul into this business,” said Adams.

A piece of her heart is gone. “It’s like a tornado when they spin everything,” she said.

Authorities said a driver failed to control a vehicle’s speed and crashed in through the side of the Create A Cig store, then through R&A Beauty Style, and on to the wall of Zales Outlet.

Adams, however, said she took the bulk of the damage. “I look into the camera and said, ‘wow, everything is completely destroyed,’” Adams recalled.

Dust, debris and glass are everywhere, which setting back the owner’s seven years of hard work.

“It’s like my baby, you know? You build it and grow, grow, and grow - now it’s closed. It’s really hard for me,” said Adams, adding her business has been closed since the accident.

Thankfully, none one was hurt, but Adams said it could have been a close call.

“If she came during the day, she could have killed us, 100 percent,” said Adams.

Now, she says she’s in an insurance nightmare.

“The store doesn’t have business loss insurance. It’s going to be a lot to get back,” said Adams.

She wants folks to be cautious while driving because you can cause more harm than just to a building.

“She damaged not just the spa, she damaged, like me, inside,” said Adams.

Waco police say they didn’t issue any citations and the driver wasn’t charged.

