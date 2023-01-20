Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School

Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD(Michael Cantu, KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Administrators at the Killeen Independent School District are investigating an “appalling and extremely disturbing” assignment administered to students by a “now-former” Rancier Middle School teacher.

WATCH: Live news conference

The district “immediately launched an investigation upon learning” of the assignment, said Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft in a letter to parents obtained by KWTX.

“The assignment does not support nor reflect Killeen ISD’s core values. There is no argument to condone such an offensive gesture, and we deeply regret the assignment was ever created and distributed to even a small group of students,” Craft said.

“The classwork was inappropriate, insensitive, and failed miserably to support our mission.”

Craft said the district will continue to investigate and interview all people “who may have had knowledge of this atrocious matter.”

The superintendent’s letter to parents states, “We regret that this incident occurred, and we are committed to dealing with these type of situations expeditiously.”

Craft said the parents of the students affected by the assignment have been personally contacted by the campus principal.

“We reiterate that any behavior like this will not be tolerated in Killeen ISD,” Craft said.

