Moody man involved in vehicle collision in Belton collapses and dies

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 61-year-old man from Moody collapsed and died after a collision involving two vehicles in Belton.

The wreck involving a white Nissan Frontier and silver Ford F-150 was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

After the collision, the vehicles were moved off Main Street and into the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church at 210 E. 24th Avenue.

After a police officer arrived, one of the individuals involved in the wreck, the 61-year-old from Moody, collapsed and died at the scene.

The officer and EMS personnel performed CPR at the scene, but were unable to revive the man, police said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.