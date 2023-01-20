Moody man involved in vehicle collision in Belton collapses and dies

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 61-year-old man from Moody collapsed and died after a collision involving two vehicles in Belton.

The wreck involving a white Nissan Frontier and silver Ford F-150 was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

After the collision, the vehicles were moved off Main Street and into the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church at 210 E. 24th Avenue.

After a police officer arrived, one of the individuals involved in the wreck, the 61-year-old from Moody, collapsed and died at the scene.

The officer and EMS personnel performed CPR at the scene, but were unable to revive the man, police said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found behind Rosa's Cafe
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting...
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
The Harps have a big announcement
Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store
Cedar season returns to Central Texas
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms
Comptroller map shows internet availability across Texas
New Texas Broadband Development Map shows area internet troubles

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Body of man reported missing recovered from Lampasas River in Belton
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD investigating ‘extremely disturbing’ assignment distributed to students at Rancier Middle School
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: January 20, 2023
Good News Friday: January 20, 2023